Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,354.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 9,020 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,992.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 22,899 shares of company stock worth $276,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,078,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 197,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 127.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

