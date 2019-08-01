Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,354.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 9,020 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,992.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,899 shares of company stock worth $276,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,078,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 197,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 127.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.