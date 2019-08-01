Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Dominion Energy reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

