Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $235.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 50,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 323,084 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,638.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,759.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,420,533 shares of company stock worth $4,753,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

