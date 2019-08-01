Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $872.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce sales of $872.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $859.86 million and the highest is $884.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

NYSE TME traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 5,360,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,412. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

