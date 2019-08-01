Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to report sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $15.50 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $61.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $65.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,375. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

