Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $887.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.45 million and the lowest is $876.00 million. Pool posted sales of $811.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 36,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,630.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,432,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,186 shares of company stock worth $17,901,800 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.92.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

