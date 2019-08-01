Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,796. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

