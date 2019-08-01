Zacks: Analysts Expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. GAP reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NYSE:GPS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,675. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. GAP has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in GAP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in GAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.