Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $28.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.48 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $126.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $126.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.24 million, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $158.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

APPS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,730. The firm has a market cap of $441.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.85. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

In other news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.