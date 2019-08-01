Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $440.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.07 million and the highest is $441.70 million. WEX posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,510,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock worth $8,960,178. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,204,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $15.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.92. 799,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,431. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.60. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

