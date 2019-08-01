Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

PLSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

