Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.96. Nucor posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.