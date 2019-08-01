Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.