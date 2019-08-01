Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 9,998,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,762 shares of company stock worth $737,450 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

