Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

FBHS traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $55.54. 20,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,006. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

