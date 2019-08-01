Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $37,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $79,538.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $656,040. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $216.03. 153,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $219.95.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

