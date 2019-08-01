Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 596159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $279,695.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after acquiring an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after acquiring an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

