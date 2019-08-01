YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $340.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,694. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.