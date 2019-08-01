Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 200 shares.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,474.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.91%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

