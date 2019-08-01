YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of FDC remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49,014,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. First Data’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.