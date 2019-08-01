YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 263.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.15. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $107.39.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

