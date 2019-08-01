YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,280. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

