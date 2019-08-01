YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $627,000 in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,741 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DISH Network by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.