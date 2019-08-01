XTRACKERS HARVEST CSI 500 CHINA A-SHARES SMALL CAP ETF (BMV:ASHS) Shares Up 1%

XTRACKERS HARVEST CSI 500 CHINA A-SHARES SMALL CAP ETF (BMV:ASHS)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $25.87, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for XTRACKERS HARVEST CSI 500 CHINA A-SHARES SMALL CAP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTRACKERS HARVEST CSI 500 CHINA A-SHARES SMALL CAP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.