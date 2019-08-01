Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,163,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 206,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 156,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 478,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

