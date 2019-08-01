XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.40

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and traded as low as $72.54. XLMedia shares last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 1,366,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In other XLMedia news, insider Ory Weihs bought 421,052 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £193,683.92 ($253,082.35).

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

