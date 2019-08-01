Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 10,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.