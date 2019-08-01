Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 7,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.45.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

