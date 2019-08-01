Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,753. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $292,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,780,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,715,000 after acquiring an additional 666,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,865,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,890,000 after buying an additional 130,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,829,000 after buying an additional 174,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

