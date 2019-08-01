Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 39,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

In other news, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $164,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,615.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

