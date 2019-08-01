WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,205. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.47. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.