WorldCoin Trading Up 5.3% This Week (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $348,830.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

