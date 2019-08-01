World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,801,743.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $123,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 442,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.