World Asset Management Inc Purchases 178 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,939 shares of company stock valued at $652,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.39. 740,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,337. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

