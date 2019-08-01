World Asset Management Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

EIX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,128. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

