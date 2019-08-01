World Asset Management Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 226,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,699. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

