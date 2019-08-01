World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.19. The company had a trading volume of 625,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $234.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

