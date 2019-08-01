World Asset Management Inc Buys 87 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ANSYS by 128.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 92.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

ANSS stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,618. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $215.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.