Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.43. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

