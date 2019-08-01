Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Up 1.1%

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.69 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), 194,342 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 214,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

