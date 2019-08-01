Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,072. The stock has a market cap of $959.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $8.90.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 79,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $496,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

