WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $29,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,438,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 181,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 180,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $116,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $395,062.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 3,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

