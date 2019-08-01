WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $413,000 Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $70,187.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,302.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $35.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.