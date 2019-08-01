WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,741 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Novanta by 340.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 98.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

