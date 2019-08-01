WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,901 Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triton International by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,462,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $53,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRTN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

