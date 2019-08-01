WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $474,000 Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 334,931 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.