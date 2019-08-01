WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $403,000 Holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of American Vanguard worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,699. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.