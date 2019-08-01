WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $392,000 Stake in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NationalResearchCorp . were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the first quarter worth about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 10,395.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NationalResearchCorp . by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 29,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NRC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86. NationalResearchCorp . has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

NationalResearchCorp . Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

