Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $302,252 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 4,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.