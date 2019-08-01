Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 9,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,366.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 85,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,726. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.